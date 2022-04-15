Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBBF. UBS Group increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of CYBBF stock remained flat at $$2.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

