Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading Down 0.4%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.49 and last traded at $44.54. 34,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 23,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,524,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.