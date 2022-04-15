VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CSB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 80,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,110. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.44 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th.
