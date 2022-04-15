VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 80,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,110. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.44 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period.

