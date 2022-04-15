VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.07. 19,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,874. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $78.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

