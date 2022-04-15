VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.07. 19,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,874. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $78.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.
