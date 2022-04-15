Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCTR. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Victory Capital stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Victory Capital by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

