Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 355,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,186. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $78.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 202,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,754 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

