Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31. Vertical Aerospace has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

