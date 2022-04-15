Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31. Vertical Aerospace has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $18.44.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
