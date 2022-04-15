VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VeriSign by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,393,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $215.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.49 and a 200-day moving average of $224.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.53 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $645,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,568. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

