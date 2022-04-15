Venus Market Cap Reaches $120.18 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $9.87 or 0.00024734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $120.18 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,967.27 or 1.00107544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001951 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.