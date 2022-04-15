Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Down 5%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 11,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 757,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

VLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,720,000. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,371,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,504 shares during the last quarter.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

