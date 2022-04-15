Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vaxxinity.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of VAXX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 108,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,723. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68. Vaxxinity has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth about $5,619,000.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

