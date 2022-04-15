Vanilla Network (VNLA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,408.00

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $1,408.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00009285 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.51 or 0.07484503 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,455.51 or 1.00145031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041431 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

