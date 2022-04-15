Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 60,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.73. 353,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.