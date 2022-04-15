Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.4% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,869,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,415,674. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83.

