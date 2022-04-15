Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,498 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,915,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,141,308. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

