Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of VLNS stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02.
About Valens (Get Rating)
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
