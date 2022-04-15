Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.00.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Vail Resorts by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MTN traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.48. The company had a trading volume of 291,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.12 and a 200 day moving average of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.