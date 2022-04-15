Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.93 on Top Exchanges

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Vai has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002303 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $53.42 million and $10,460.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.66 or 0.07408462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.73 or 1.00231945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041411 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

