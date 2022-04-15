v.systems (VSYS) Achieves Market Cap of $30.17 Million

v.systems (VSYS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. v.systems has a market capitalization of $30.17 million and $792,831.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,472,529,580 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,921,116 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

