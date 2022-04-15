Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UTZ. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Utz Brands stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

In related news, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cary Devore acquired 7,225 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

