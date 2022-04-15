USDX (USDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $632,827.72

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007760 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000697 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 216.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

