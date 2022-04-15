USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and $490,626.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00045231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.59 or 0.07479578 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,236.99 or 0.99866115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00041498 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

