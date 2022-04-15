US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in US Foods by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in US Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.