UREEQA Price Hits $0.0741 on Major Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $91,357.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.88 or 0.07554585 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,080.01 or 0.99867904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041943 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.