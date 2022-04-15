Unslashed Finance (USF) Market Cap Achieves $4.31 Million

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $16,050.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.74 or 0.07464526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,008.59 or 0.99823209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040985 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

