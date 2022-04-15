Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.25% and a return on equity of 18.69%.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $296.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $129,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $81,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,299 shares of company stock worth $389,572. Insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

