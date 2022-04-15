Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,221 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,902,000 after acquiring an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,335,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,171,000 after acquiring an additional 184,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,719. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.