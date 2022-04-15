United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $421.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $345.00 to $421.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on URI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $382.54.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $331.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.17.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 27.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in United Rentals by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in United Rentals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.