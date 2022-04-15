Uniphar (LON:UPR) Trading Down 3.4%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 326 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 326.50 ($4.25). 5,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 17,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 345.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £891.39 million and a PE ratio of 22.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

In other Uniphar news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 174,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £584,997.10 ($762,310.53).

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

