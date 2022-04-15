Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a growth of 185.8% from the March 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of UNCY opened at $1.08 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

