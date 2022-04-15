Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $13.11 million and $114,307.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.72 or 0.07549678 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,945.10 or 0.99768668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars.

