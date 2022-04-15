Unibright Hits One Day Trading Volume of $695,346.00 (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Unibright has a market cap of $118.67 million and $695,346.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

