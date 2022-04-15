UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $417.02 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, UMA has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $417.02 million and $34.82 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $6.33 or 0.00015863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00034159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00104438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,722,118 coins and its circulating supply is 65,839,466 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.