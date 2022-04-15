UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 147” Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.92) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.21 ($2.23).

LON VOD opened at GBX 132.14 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.47 billion and a PE ratio of -264.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.03.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

