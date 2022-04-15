UBS Group Cuts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €348.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €359.00 ($390.22) to €348.00 ($378.26) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADDYY. HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on adidas from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on adidas in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.50.

Get adidas alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas during the third quarter worth $366,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in adidas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.