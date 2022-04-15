UBS Group Cuts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €348.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €359.00 ($390.22) to €348.00 ($378.26) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADDYY. HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on adidas from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on adidas in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.50.
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $199.44.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
