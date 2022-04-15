U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.77.

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,823,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,329. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

