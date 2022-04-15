u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBLXF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of u-blox from CHF 70 to CHF 75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of u-blox to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of u-blox from CHF 65 to CHF 77 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS UBLXF remained flat at $$86.65 during trading hours on Friday. u-blox has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

