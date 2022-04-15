Typhoon Network (TYPH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $210.00

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $203,586.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00045231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.59 or 0.07479578 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,236.99 or 0.99866115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00041498 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.