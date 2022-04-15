Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $538.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $538.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TYL traded down $13.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $404.83. 133,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

