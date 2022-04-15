Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $538.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $538.46.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TYL traded down $13.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $404.83. 133,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 0.78.
In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.