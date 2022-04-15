Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TWTR opened at $45.08 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.