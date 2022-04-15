Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TWTR opened at $45.08 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

