Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $202.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

