Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.73 Million

Brokerages expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $861.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $854.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.30 million. Twilio posted sales of $589.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.43.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $8.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.09. 2,761,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,816. Twilio has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after buying an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Twilio by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,602,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

