Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down C$1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,802. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The company has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.35.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$635.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.3799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

