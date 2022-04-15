Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 43,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,913. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

