Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TUWOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.03) to GBX 77 ($1.00) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.13) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TUWOY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,741. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.