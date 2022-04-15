TrustToken (TRU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $529,282.00

TrustToken (TRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, TrustToken has traded flat against the US dollar. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrustToken Profile

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

