Truist Financial Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $34.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

