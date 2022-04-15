Truist Financial Cuts Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $44.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.29.

GOLF stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13,148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 598,515 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,836,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,068,000 after buying an additional 411,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,906,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

