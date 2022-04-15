Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.15.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,407,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,287. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

