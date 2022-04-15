TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Trading Down 0.8%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59. 518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.